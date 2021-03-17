Concerns over vehicles parking in Aberdeen cycle lanes

Concerns have been raised over Aberdeen’s Spaces for People measures – as vehicles keep parking in cycle lanes.

Members of Aberdeen Cycle Forum have been reporting issues with Spaces for People measures across the city to the local authority, as vehicles continue to be seen parking in the dedicated cycle lanes.

The group has warned that parking on a mandatory cycle lane is both a risk and inconvenience to cyclists, as well as being illegal.

It also claimed that parking in a cycle lane has affected other vehicles such as buses, which didn’t have enough space to drive through as a result of the parked cars.

© Aberdeen Cycle Forum

As well as vehicles parking in cycle lanes, it also said members have reported vehicles driving the wrong way down roads which are now one-way.

Spaces for People measures are currently still in place across the city centre, including on Union Street, George Street and Rose Street, as well as in Rosemount and in Torry.

Created using a £1.76 million grant from the Scottish Government, the temporary works were installed in order to help improve social distancing opportunities in busy areas, such as outside shops.

The cycle lanes were also included as active travel such as cycling and walking saw a huge increase last year compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Aberdeen Cycle Forum said that it believes the issue is a result of flaws in the design used, as painted lines are not true segregation, as well as a lack of enforcement.

A statement from Aberdeen Cycle Forum said: “The Council needs to do better, for the current Spaces for People schemes and any future project. Failing to do so will not lead to the fostering of a cycling culture in the city, as set out in Aberdeen City Council’s Active Travel Action Plan.”

Rachel Martin, campaigns secretary at Aberdeen Cycle Forum, said: “We’re disappointed that very little has been done to encourage cycling in Aberdeen with the Spaces for People funding.

“George Street is one of the few cycle lanes installed with this money and the absence of a physical barrier, along with a lack of enforcement has meant the lane is almost permanently blocked with parked cars and inaccessible to people on bicycles. Our members have repeatedly communicated the problem to the city council but are yet to see any action.

“Aberdeen can already be quite a hostile place for people who want to cycle to school, work, or to the shops. We are often given lack of funding as a reason why more isn’t done.

“The Spaces for People funding provided an opportunity for the Aberdeen City Council to demonstrate that it really is committed to active travel, but it has failed especially if you compare it with what has been achieved in other Scottish cities.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “It was agreed at the City Growth and Resources committee in February that the interventions which were put in place to increase space for people to physically distance and cycle would continue until public health guidance changes.

“Anyone that has concerns about motorists’ driving should report this to the police. City Wardens regularly patrol the area for parking violations and will continue to do so. As always, we would ask all road and pavement users to adhere to the law and be considerate of each other.”

© Aberdeen Cycle Forum

The group also criticised the local authority’s decision to remove the cycle lanes and path from Aberdeen beach.

It said the move, which was approved by councillors in October, said the measures were a “win-win” for everyone and said the lanes helped to resolve a long-standing issue with speeding at the beach.