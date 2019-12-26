Hogmanay event cancelled after north-east restaurant closes doors

A popular north-east restaurant has closed its doors.

The owner of Lil’ C’s Bar-B-Q in Oyne has announced that it was ceasing to trade with immediate effect.

A Hogmanay event planned for the eatery has now been cancelled.

The American-themed restaurant first opened its doors to the public in 2016.

A statement posted online by Lil C’s said: “Lil C’s will be closed.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.

“We will be getting in touch re bookings, if you do not hear from us please don’t hesitate to drop us a message.”

Prior to the sudden closure, the restaurant was advertising a live music event on December 27, as well as its plans for Hogmanay, which included entertainment from Andy Robbins and Davis Gonnella, as well as fireworks at midnight.

Musician Andy, who played at the restaurant once a month, said he was astonished to hear the news.

He said: “It was a fabulous place.

“Their burgers and food were genuine American style and serious man food. I was shocked they had closed the doors.

“I played there last Friday and none of the staff knew what was around the corner. In fact the manager spoke to myself and my family about me coming back tomorrow and a short gig on Hogmanay where another musician was playing after me, then there was to be a disco at 10pm and fireworks on the bells and the manageress was very proud of her arrangements.

“I’m absolutely astonished that an award-winning restaurant has gone under. I have messaged some of the staff to wish them all the best and to thank them for the tremendous service both myself and my family have received over the years.”

Sarah Robinson, chairwoman of the Bennachie Community Council, which covers Oyne, said: “It was a popular family venue which will be greatly missed.”

The owners did not respond to a request for a comment.

Anyone with queries is asked to contact the restaurant on: info@lilcbarbq.co.uk