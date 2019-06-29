Hoe down raises cash for Aberdeen charity

A barn dance has raised £10,000 to support a children’s charity.

The Friends of Charlie House group, which was set up five years ago to support Charlie House, organised the event in a bid to reach its target goal of £100,000.

It had already raised £86,000, and the event has added an extra £10,000 to the pot.

Since then, other money has come in, which means it is now less than £1,000 away from its target.

The dance, which was held at Collyhill Farm earlier this month, was made possible thanks to help received from businesses.

Joanne Jamieson, who set up the group as a way of helping the charity, which supports her son Rory, praised people in Inverurie for coming together for the event in Lethenty and all the donations and help it received.

She said: “It was fantastic. It couldn’t have gone any better.

“Everything was donated by the community and everyone gave up their time to help.

“The place looked amazing and everyone just looked so full of energy.

“It was a lot of work, it’s the biggest event we’ve ever done, but it was worth it.”

Residents supported the group by donating the barn used to host the event, tables and chairs, bar, outdoor toilets and the band.

It proved so popular that all tickets sold out within 24 hours.

Joanne added that the amount of support the group had received was “amazing.”

She said: “It’s because they know us that they are doing it. It was because of Rory that they support us, but it goes towards helping all of the children. I was just an emotional wreck.”

It is hoped people will come together to help raise the rest of the money needed.

To help meet the £100,000 goal, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/collyhillbarndance

2019