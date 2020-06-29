Hobbycraft opens Aberdeen branch with additional social distancing measures

Hobbycraft has opened its doors to customers in Aberdeen following the latest easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Union Square branch reopened today with social distancing and safety measures in place.

These include:

A queue management system outside all stores with two metre social distancing markers

A dedicated “door monitor” to manage entry

A limited number of customers allowed in stores at any time and one customer per aisle

Two metre social distancing markers throughout the store

Every store will have a ‘sanitisation point’ on entry where customers will be able to clean hands, baskets and trolley handles

Checkout colleagues will be screened and appropriately spaced

Customers are recommended to make contactless card payments and the limit has been increased to £45

All colleagues will be supplied with PPE including face visors, masks and gloves and all colleague areas will have rigorous cleaning regimes and social distancing measures and markers

Every store will have a full risk assessment carried out prior to opening and this will be published for the public to see

To see how social distancing is being implemented in its stores the retailer has created a video for customers which can be found on its website

Dominic Jordan, CEO at Hobbycraft said: “Our stores have always been a social centre of the community and after what has been a challenging period, we are delighted to be reopening our store in Scotland and welcoming our customers back into stores.

“The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers is of the upmost importance and in line with Government guidelines we have implemented social distancing measures and rigorous health and safety measures to ensure everyone feels safe while visiting us.”