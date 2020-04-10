Hit West End show reschedules Aberdeen date

A hit West End show has rescheduled its Aberdeen date due to the coronavirus.

Whitney – Queen of the Night will now come to the Granite City on Wednesday October 13 next year.

Box office staff at the Music Hall are contacting ticket holders so they can transfer their tickets to the new date.

A spokesman for the show said: “As everyone is aware, due to Government advice theatres and venues across the UK have had to take the decision to close.

“This inevitably affects our shows and therefore Whitney – Queen of the Night has had to be rescheduled.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and we hope you can join us on the rescheduled date.”

Direct from a sold-out run in London’s West End, the critically acclaimed international stage sensation has sold out theatres across the UK and will now head to Aberdeen Music Hall in 2021 as part of a huge UK tour.

Tickets are on sale now from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

Whitney – Queen Of The Night stars Elesha Paul Moses (What’s Love Got To Do With It?, The Voice, The X Factor) in the title role, and features a live band and backing singers.

The concert production has toured extensively across the UK, and to Europe and Brazil, during the past four years.