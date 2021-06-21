Hit musical heads to Aberdeen like a Bat Out Of Hell

A hit musical based on the greatest hits of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman is heading for Aberdeen like a Bat Out Of Hell.

The electrifying show will roar into His Majesty’s Theatre from April 12 to April 16 next year, featuring a string of rock classics from one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Bosses at Aberdeen Performing Arts expect it to be one of the hottest tickets when the musical goes on sale on Tuesday June 29.

Ben Torrie, APA’s director of programming and creative projects, said: “This will be a high energy show full of classic hits from world class performers and is an excellent addition to our 2022 programme.

More than 50 million copies sold

“We are delighted to see our schedule taking shape for next year and this show is sure to be very popular among our audiences.”

After its release in 1977, Bat Out Of Hell the album, written by Steinman and sung by Meat Loaf, went on to sell more than 50 million copies worldwide. It won a legion of fans with tracks like You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad and, of course, Bat Out Of Hell.

The duo followed it up 16 years later with Bat Out Hell II: Back into Hell, containing the massive hit, I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).

These huge anthems will feature in the stage musical, along with two previously unreleased songs – What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love – penned by Steinman, who died earlier this year.

Epic story of rebellious youth

In Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, falls in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

For more information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com