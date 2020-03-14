Hit BBC show Peaky Blinders to be filmed in north-east village

Part of a popular TV series is set to be filmed in a north-east town.

Some scenes for a new season of Peaky Blinders will be shot in Portsoy this summer – with one local hotel already booked out by the show’s cast and crew.

The Seafield Arms in Whitehills, five miles from Portsoy, revealed it was fully booked for the end of June – and posted a picture of several signed photos from members of the cast on Facebook.

The BBC gangster drama, which features Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson and Helen McCrory, is entering its sixth season.

The Daily Record reported local businesses were hoping for a financial boost following the coastal community’s inclusion in the show.

The paper also reported Peaky Blinders’ production team viewed Portsoy as an “ideal setting”.

Portsoy previously featured in the 2016 remake of the comedy Whisky Galore.