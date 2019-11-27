Hit-and-run car seen speeding on wrong side of Aberdeen road

A speeding car overtook vehicles on the wrong side of an Aberdeen road moments before smashing into a man and leaving him seriously injured.

Now police have urged four men seen abandoning the vehicle and fleeing from it after the hit and run, telling them: “Speak to us.”

The appeal from investigating officers comes after a 66-year-old man was hit by a grey Lexus IS car at the junction of Powis Terrace and Bedford Road at 2.30pm on Monday.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and treated for chest and leg injuries. He remains in a serious condition, though police say he is now stable.

The four-door saloon Lexus did not stop at the scene and instead was driven towards the St Machar area and abandoned on Ash-hill Drive. Witnesses saw four men fleeing the car.

Police have thanked people who saw the Lexus being driven erratically for coming forward to give statements but want to hear from anyone who was at the scene of the crash.

Road Policing Inspector Steve Manson said: “The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and the driver made no attempt to stop and check on him.

“We have received reports of the Lexus being driven erratically and at speed immediately before and after this collision, and going on to the wrong side of the road to overtake vehicles.

“We have also received several reports of potential minor collisions involving the Lexus taking place in the area before and after the collision.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He added: “We are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or saw the Lexus before or after the incident, to get in touch.

“If anyone has CCTV or dashcam footage that could be useful to this investigation, please get in touch. To the people who were in the Lexus: speak to us.”

Insp Manson said the crash scene was closed for four hours – into the Monday evening rush-hour – while officers searched for clues.

He said: “People may notice an increased police presence in the area in the coming days while officers carry out inquiries, such as asking businesses for CCTV footage.”

Police have been able to perform tests on the Lexus, which was first registered in July 2006 and has the registration number SC06 XEL.

Insp Manson said police did not receive any reports of other incidents around the time of the collision, which suggest the Lexus was fleeing a crime scene.

He said police are limited in what they can say during the investigation and could not say if the vehicle was reported stolen, if it had links outwith the north-east or if officers have been able to speak to the injured man.

Insp Manson added: “Those who can help should contact Police Scotland on 101 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 2.27pm on Monday to attend a road traffic collision.

“One ambulance was dispatched and one patient was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further treatment.”