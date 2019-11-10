History of north-east church on display in new exhibition

Work on an exhibition at a north-east church has been completed.

The Priests and Pipes showcase at the West End of St James’ Church in Stonehaven focuses on three centuries of church history and the role of church organs.

The Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church, the Most Revd Mark Strange, will lead a dedication service for the exhibition on Saturday November 16 at 4pm.

He will be joined by the Right Revd Andrew Swift, the Bishop of Brechin.

The service will contain elements of previous celebrations held at St James and specially written music.

The Priests and Pipes exhibition is the last of three phases of renovation in the church, costing more than £240,000 over four years.

The majority of the funding for the revamp of the Arbuthnott Street church came from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

SUEZ Communities Trust, Fife Environmental Trust, Stonehaven Heritage Society, Wolfson Foundation, Aberdeenshire Council, John S Cohen Trust, Garfield Weston Foundation and the Luscombe Trust all contributed.

For more information about the exhibition, visit https://www.stjames-stonehaven.org.uk/exhibition/