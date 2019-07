The history of a north-east will be explored in a one-off workshop.

Organised by art charity Deveron Projects, Storylines: A Workshop About Land and Folk tells tell the story of the land in and around Huntly.

The event takes place on Saturday July 20 at the Yurt in the Bin, in Cumrie in the Bin Forest from 10am-2pm.

It will explore the connections of the local landscape through past agricultural uses.

Booking is essential and can be done by emailing info@deveron-projects.com.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter