History of four north-east lighthouses showcased in tourism blog

The history of four popular north-east lighthouses have been showcased.

There are four Stevenson Lighthouses, built by engineers Robert and David A Stevenson, across the region.

Visit Aberdeenshire has featured a guest blog written by Lynda McGuigan, manager of the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses in Fraserburgh, highlighting the sites, their history, and what makes them special.

While sites are closed, she hopes to show visitors and residents the best of what the north-east has to offer, featuring images and information which can all be viewed at home.

Closest to Aberdeen is Girdle Ness, built in 1833. A shore station, its light flashes every 20 seconds.

It features two lights, one half way up the tower and one at the top.

Buchan Ness, at Peterhead, was built on a rock close to shore, joined to the mainland by a bridge.

It is the most easterly lighthouse on the Scottish mainland, and has red and white bands,and flashes every five seconds.

Established in 1827, it was created after petitions were received by commissioners in 1819 from the magistrates, town councils and harbour trustees to have a lighthouse built on the site.

During the Second World War, a drifting mine washed ashore and exploded 50 yards south of the station. No one was injured however three lantern panes were cracked and 12 other glass panes broke in the tower, engine room and dwelling houses.

Rattray Head, 10 miles further up the east coast, is an unusual lighthouse designed and built by David Allan Stevenson in 1895, and flashes every 30 seconds.

The light was established 46 years after Mr Alan Stevenson, lighthouse engineer, had first undertaken his experiments.

In Fraserburgh, another 12 miles north, sits the Kinnaird Head Castle and Lighthouse.

It was created in the 1500s for the Fraser family, and is the first lighthouse that was built by the Northern Lighthouse Board.

It is the only 16th Century castle in the world with a lighthouse built through it, and is now the site of the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses.

The facility is open to visitors and is a short walk from the museum.

Lynda said: “There is something about lighthouses which makes them very special, they evoke many emotional responses from people.

“There are a number of reasons why I think lighthouses have been taken to the heart of many visitors. Lighthouses signify safety, security and warmth, a light in the darkness lighting the way home, a job which they do particularly well saving many mariners from shipwreck.

“They are always in beautiful parts of the coastline, close to or in the middle of the sea.”

Chris Foy, CEO of VisitAberdeenshire, said: “We have a rich maritime history in the region and we’re proud to have some of the most beautiful lighthouses peppered along the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire coastline.

“There’s something magical about what lighthouses represent and their ability to guide, that’s why we’ve used a striking image of Rattray Head lighthouse in our latest campaign, telling potential visitors that ‘we’ll leave a light on’ for them when they are able to visit us.”