History of Aberdeen Harbour to be uncovered to public for the first time

A new project which will see material kept by Aberdeen Harbour Board since the 1800s archived for public use is now under way.

Project archivist Mollie Horne has been working on the initiative as part of the Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives team.

Funded by The National Archives and the Pilgrim’s Trust through the Archives Revealed project, as well as the Harbour Board itself, it aims to catalogue the records that were previously held by the Aberdeen Harbour Board so that they can be publicly accessed.

Aberdeen Harbour has been in official operation since 1136, but records passed to the archives begin in the early 1800s and run through to the 1960s.

