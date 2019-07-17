End of an era: Looking back at the AECC

The Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre has played host to a string of chart-topping musicians, big name comedians and other stars since it opened in the 1980s.

The landmark venue opened its doors in 1985 and was originally built as a permanent venue to house the biennial oil and gas industry exhibition Offshore Europe.

It was opened by the then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, having been built as a joint venture between Grampian Regional Council and Spearhead Exhibitions Ltd.

The complex used to host around 300 events a year, including meetings, exhibitions, sporting and corporate events, as well as concerts making use of its nearly 10,000sqm of floor space.

There was snooker, boxing, wrestling and darts events and also dinner dances and charity balls.

The arena has featured shows with hundreds of comedians throughout its dazzling history, including Bill Bailey, Russell Howard and Michael McIntyre.

International music acts also wowed audiences with crowds of people from across the north-east enjoying performances by AC/DC, Status Quo, Oasis, Rihanna and Katy Perry at the Bridge of Don venue.

The final ever performance at the venue took place last night as Rod Stewart wowed the crowds at the AECC for the last time. At the end of the show he announced another performance at the new P&J Live arena on Saturday December 7, which is set to take over in August.