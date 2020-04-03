History enthusiasts invited to participate in Aberdeen Harbour project

Volunteers are being sought to take part in an online project which will delve into the history of Aberdeen Harbour.

The Code The City charity is looking for volunteers to help researchers tell the story of one of the busiest and most interesting periods in the history of Aberdeen Harbour.

They will be tasked with checking arrival registers from 1914-20 to build up a picture of the types of vessels going into the port during the First World War.

Participants will have the chance to join the Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives team to trawl through all the available data.

Several years of logs have been photographed.

The logbooks will be transcribed into a special spreadsheet the charity has created.

It is estimated that each page will take 30-45 minutes to complete.

All data created will be made available to the public to view.

The project is part of a larger Code The City 19 History event, which is focusing on the social and industrial history of Aberdeen.

Modern technology is being used to examine data from the 19th and 20th Centuries, creating new insights and ways of interacting with historical assets from local collections.

Ian Watt, director of the organisation, said: “Code The City is a charity which uses tech and data for civic good.

“They have run workshops, called Hack Events, for six years in and around Aberdeen. Each of these is on a theme.

“This time Code The City 19 is on the history of Aberdeen and part of that is the community transcription of the Aberdeen Harbour arrivals logs of 1914-20.

“Participants turn the logs into data that will help archivists and others analyse the trade-routes, cargos, and patterns of ship movements in new ways.

He added: “Our events are normally conducted in a large room with up to 60 people working on projects as part of teams, but this time we’re running the full event online.

“Anyone can get involved and use their time to dig into a unique piece of Aberdeen’s history.

“In just a couple of days we’ve had more than 500 entries transcribed but there is lots more to do.”

Those wanting to get involved can visit https://bit.ly/343MC4v