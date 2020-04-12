Historical novel focusing on kidnapping of Aberdeen children to be published

A historical novel based on the kidnapping of Aberdeen children is set to be published.

Aberdeenshire author Ailish Sinclair specialises in Scottish historical fiction.

GWL Publishing has accepted her next novel, Fireflies and Chocolate, for publication in spring next year.

It follows her debut book The Mermaid and the Bear which was released in 2019 and features the 1597 Scottish witchcraft panic.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ailish says upcoming Fireflies and Chocolate is inspired by the 600 children who were kidnapped in Aberdeen during the 1740s and later sold into slavery in the American colonies.

Readers can expect to meet the Manteith family again, as well as the castle and stone circles which featured in her previous book.

She is also set to release a contemporary novel called Tendu – a tale of love, dance and obsession.