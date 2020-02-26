Historic north-east house to host lesson on history

A north-east mansion is hosting a talk about the Declaration of Arbroath.

Andrew Barr will be speaking at the event at Duff House in Banff tomorrow. He will also be showcasing illustrations to tell the story of the document.

A spokesman for the Friends of Duff House said: “Andrew Barr has studied this subject in detail, and with beautiful illustrations will tell us about Scotland’s distinctive democratic roots in this 700th anniversary year.”

The Declaration of Arbroath is widely viewed as Scotland’s most iconic state paper and it was written 700 years ago.

It is a letter written to the Pope asking him to recognise Scotland’s independence and acknowledge Robert the Bruce as the country’s lawful king.

For more information about the Duff House talk contact Friends of Duff House on friendsofduffhouse@gmail.com