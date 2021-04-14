Historic sites across the north and north-east to reopen as Covid restrictions ease

Historic sites across the north and north-east will open for the first time this season later this month.

Huntly Castle, Elgin Cathedral, Fort George, Urquhart Castle and Skara Brae are among the 20 sites that Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is preparing to reopen as Covid restrictions ease.

Online bookings are now open, with staff ready to welcome visitors from April 30.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © PRESS AND JOURNAL © Shutterstock / Alinute Silzevici © PRESS AND JOURNAL © SYSTEM

Modern technology to help visitors delve further into history

Alex Paterson, chief executive of HES, said the team is looking forward to getting more than 70% of their sites reopened.

At Huntly Castle, visitors will be able to explore the ground and second floors of the castle and the outdoor space. However, the basement, prison pit, top of the tower, viewing gallery and first floor will remain closed due to physical distancing not being possible.

Across all sites there will be new downloadable maps, family trails, quizzes and music to allow visitors young and old to make the most of their trip. There will also be videos exploring Gaelic culture and words, and digital fly throughs to areas of the sites that are usually restricted to visitors.

Hopes that visitors will flock back as restrictions ease

Mr Paterson said: “Scotland’s heritage sector is a key part of our tourism offer – from providing jobs to increasing our wellbeing – and, in addition to reopening the sites that reopened last year, we will also reopen further sites across the country on a phased basis over the upcoming months.

“We hope visitors will also enjoy learning about the fascinating stories of our sites through our new technology – including QR codes, online videos and digital audio guides for an innovative insight into Scotland’s past.”

Pre-booking to all sites is required via the HES website.

One-way systems will be implemented in some locations and face coverings are required in any indoor or enclosed spaces.

For a full list of the sites that are reopening, visit www.historicenvironment.scot/restart-history?rsrc=restarthistory.scot