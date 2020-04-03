Historic rose garden at north-east castle in line for revamp

A historic rose garden at a north-east tourist attraction is in line for a complete renovation.

The rose arbour at Crathes Castle will be redeveloped next year and given a new design, a different selection of flowers, and sculptures.

Aberdeenshire Council planners have given permission to the National Trust for Scotland to carry out these works, which it says will “enhance the cultural, historic and architectural significance of the site”.

Most of the planting in the garden will be removed except the yew hedges which surround it, with eight flower borders replacing them.

They will be laid out in the shape of a Jacobite rose and will form the central feature of the site.

In addition, there will be an oversized carved granite reproduction of a Neolithic stone ball, incorporating trickling water, which will be positioned over a reflection point and will act as a focal point of the garden.

The sphere is meant to symbolise the story of the continual occupation and use of Crathes Castle throughout the years.

New footpaths will also be created in the garden, along with timber bench seating and some ironwork arbours.

Planning documents submitted by the Trust stated: “With an out-dated layout and planting scheme, the Rose Garden at Crathes Castle is to be redeveloped to create a new public offering which ties in the historic and contemporary use of the site.

“In its entirety the redeveloped garden will enhance the cultural, historic and architectural significance of the site and wider estate for present and future generations to access and appreciate.”

Aberdeenshire Council approved these plans conditionally. The local authority wants an archaeological investigation undertaken before any works are done to make sure there are no items of historical significance dug up and destroyed.

The current layout of the rose garden was finished in the mid-1970s, and the renovation was meant to commence this spring but has now been delayed.

A spokeswoman for the Trust said: “The project will almost certainly be deferred until 2021.

“With restrictions likely to be in place for some time yet, we will lose a large part of the growing season this year in which to establish the garden.”