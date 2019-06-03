Historic pool, church and pub among Aberdeen buildings on ‘at risk’ list

More than 300 buildings in the north-east are currently “at risk”, according to the latest figures.

In Aberdeenshire, 266 sites are classed as vulnerable, along with 37 in Aberdeen.

The properties feature on the Buildings At Risk Register, which has been in operation since 1990 and is run by Historic Environment Scotland.

It aims to catalogue buildings and those in conservation areas which are vacant or in a state of disrepair.

In the city, notable buildings include the former Greyfriars John Knox Church on Broad Street, Bon Accord Baths on Justice Mill Lane, and a number of sites at Broadford Works on Maberly Street.

Others on the list include St Margaret of Scotland Chapel with its former convent wing on Spital, the former Robert Gordon University union on Schoolhill, the Prince of Wales pub on St Nicholas Lane, Westburn House and the Shakkin’ Briggie over the River Dee at Cults.

The public toilets at Union Terrace first appeared on the list in 2003.

Several field visits have been carried out since, with the most recent on March 5 this year.

A report made about the state of the toilets said: “External inspection finds the public toilets remain disused and in overall poor condition.

“There are some signs of maintenance to the exterior but mould growth is still evident.”

The Rutherford Church Hall at 116 Rosemount Place was also recently classified as deteriorating.

The report, dated March 25, said: “External inspection finds the building recently vacant and disused.

“The building is in overall fair condition but with early signs of decay due to lack of maintenance. Vegetation growths are visible on the roof and there is extensive ivy growth at the rear. There is slight damage to the masonry on the east elevation as well as corrosion staining from metal mesh covering the windows. Move to At Risk.”

In Aberdeenshire, there are 266 sites across the region, which include public and residential buildings.

These include the recreation hall at Kingseat Hospital.

The former asylum, which was commandeered by the Navy during the Second World War, was closed in April 1994.

The Castle Bridge over the River Deveron at Huntly is also on the register.

It is believed to date back to the 17th Century, and has had repairs and stabilisation works carried out after partial collapses.

Across Scotland there are 2,324 places deemed to be at risk.

Over the years a further 1,879 have been saved, while 557 have been demolished.

There have been several success stories in the north-east over the years.

These include Laurencekirk Railway Station and canopy, Meldrum House stables and coachhouse in Oldmeldrum, Threadneedle Street in Peterhead and Logie Schoolhouse.

All these were saved, fully renovated and refurbished and reopened again for the public.

A spokesman for Historic Environment Scotland said the register includes properties of architectural or historic merit which have fallen into disrepair.

He added: “This is important as it highlights to the public what buildings of historical significance are most vulnerable and provides opportunities for greater profile to encourage partners and stakeholders to look at innovative options to bring them back into use.”