Historic north-east trees to be felled over safety concerns

Aberdeen City Council has approved plans to fell 18 protected trees over safety concerns.

Some of the trees, located next to Culter Den, are thought to date back to the early 19th Century.

However, residents in the area have expressed concern after a number of trees blew over, and the local authority has now approved the felling of 18 of the trees.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Applicant Henry Duncan said in a statement: “A number of concerns have been raised by neighbouring homeowners and we are keen to secure consent to allow appropriate action to be taken, ideally before the trees come into full foliage.

“The proposals are solely to address safety concerns, including those highlighted by neighbouring residents.

“We consider this to be the right thing to do in the circumstances, hoping prompt action will provide long-term peace of mind.”