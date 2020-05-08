Historic north-east Highland Games cancelled due to the coronavirus

A historic north-east Highland Games has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The Lonach Highland Gathering and Games was due to celebrate its 179th edition this summer on August 22.

However, the event has now been cancelled for the first time since 1945, with organisers hoping to bring it back next year.

It is held annually on the 4th Saturday in August and attracts visitors from around the world to Aberdeenshire.

A statement from the Lonach Society said: “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lonach Society have decided to cancel this year’s Lonach Highland Gathering and Games which was due to take place on 22nd August and the Lonach Ball on Friday 28th August.

“This is the first time the Games have been cancelled since 1945 during the war years.

“The Lonach Secretary will be in touch shortly with all those who have booked trade stands and purchased seat tickets for this year.

“We are now planning for 2021 and the 179th Lonach Gathering & Games which will take place on Saturday 28th August 2021 (always the 4th Saturday in August).”

Braemar Gathering and Aboyne Highland Games have both been cancelled this year.