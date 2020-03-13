Historic north-east church unscathed after drone crash

A drone crashed at an iconic north-east church tower, an air accident body has revealed.

Officials at St James’s Church in Cruden Bay were surveying the steeple masonry using a drone in December when it lost all contact with its operator – and crashed.

However, to everyone’s relief, the building was spared damage, according to the Very Rev Dr Dennis Berk, of the church. He said: “Fortunately the tower was not damaged in any way, though the drone didn’t come off as well.”

The church spire was designed by William Hay in 1842 and can be seen for miles around.

“We needed to carry out a survey to make adjustments to the masonry in the steeple and so brought in someone with a drone to fly it up there,” said Dr Berk. ‘‘It encountered problems and came in to land on the roof.

“The drone was damaged and was covered under the operator’s liability insurance.

“Fortunately for us that aerial inspection produced enough photos for us to be able to properly access the tower’s physical integrity in order to ascertain what further works to do on the steeple. It’s good that there are procedures in place to observe the safety of drones.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB) began reporting on crashes involving drones last July.

Its latest monthly bulletin said the Cruden Bay incident involved a DJI Phantom 4 Pro+ drone.

The bulletin said: “The UAS was being used to survey a church tower and was at a height of 40m when it stopped responding to the pilot’s control inputs or the ‘return home’ button. Eventually the battery level reduced to 0% and the UAS descended on to the roof causing damage to the landing gear and camera.

“The cause of the control signal loss was not established.”

Another of the seven incidents referred to in the latest bulletin occurred in the North Sea on October 1.

A drone operator was on the Shearwater Platform – 90 miles east of Aberdeen – flying a DJI Matrice 210 drone when they got error messages.

The report stated: “Control of the UAS was lost. The UAS subsequently descended into the sea.’’