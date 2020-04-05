Historic north-east castle given new life online

A ruined north-east castle has been brought back to life digitally.

Dunnottar Castle in Stonehaven is one of seven famous European sites restored to their former glory.

Budget Direct worked with a team of designers and architects to create a series of architectural renders and animations that brought the locations back to life.

Dunnottar Castle has a long history, with the surviving buildings there dating largely from the 15th and 16th Centuries.

Several monarchies stayed there, including Mary Queen of Scots.

Currently visitors can explore the remains of the chapel and Earl’s Hall, the stables, smithy, storehouse and barracks, and the early stone keep, or tower house.

Two more Scottish castles – Bothwell and Caerlaverock – were also restored through this project.

The designs can be found online at budgetdirect.co.au