Historic north-east building reopens after major revamp

A landmark north-east building will reopen following a major revamp.

The Faithlie Centre will open its doors to customers today after the completion of a two-year project to rejuvenate it.

Work began in May 2017 to extend the building to provide space for a range of council services and facilities for community and civic functions.

The upgraded centre will soon provide a new home for the Fraserburgh Enterprise Hub which supports the regeneration of the town.

Meetings of the Banff and Buchan area committee will be held in the site’s refurbished council chamber which will also be available for use for civil marriage ceremonies and public functions.

Leader of Aberdeenshire Council Jim Gifford highlighted the importance of the project.

He said: “This project is important for so many reasons. Not only does it bring a historic, town centre building back into use, it provides access to a range of services under one roof.

“I hope the Faithlie Centre quickly becomes a focal point for the community and a symbol for the wider regeneration work taking place in Fraserburgh.”

A historic building, it has been restored back to its best, with the statue of Lord Saltoun refurbished and returned it to its former location.

The initial offering available from the centre will include the housing service’s tenancy services and housing options teams and the Aberdeenshire support and advice team.

Residents will be able to see the transformation for themselves when the doors open from 10am.