Historic north-east attractions to reopen next month as covid restrictions ease

North-east landmarks are among those set to reopen next month.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES), has set out its plans for the reopening of its sites as Covid restrictions ease.

HES is adopting a phased approach to reopen its properties, with more than 70% of its free to access and ticketed properties reopening on Friday, April 30.

Among those which will reopen are Huntly Castle and Elgin Cathedral.

It follows on from the Scottish Government’s proposed dates for the reopening of the tourism sector and mainland Scotland moving to Covid protection level 3.

Other iconic sites including Edinburgh Castle and Fort George will also open their doors once more.

HES also plans to re-open further sites across Scotland as part of a rolling programme of reopening over the coming months.

Alex Paterson, chief executive of HES, said: “Scotland’s heritage attractions are a key part of our tourism sector both nationally and at a local community level, and contribute to our individual wellbeing, so we’re delighted to once again be opening sites up across the country.

“This will see us reopen all of the sites we reopened last year on the 30 April as well as further sites across the country on a phased based over the upcoming months.

“As always, the safety of our staff and visitors has been at the forefront of our planning, enabling safe access to our properties in line with Scottish Government guidance and our minimum operating standards which underpin our approach.

“We’re also pleased to tell the story of the sites through technology so visitors have the opportunity to experience the old and the new when they are exploring some of our most iconic sites and enjoying a piece of 5,000 years of history.”

As part of the reopening, visitors, including members, will be required to pre-book tickets online and to use contactless payment where possible; one-way systems will be implemented in some locations.

Some areas of sites, such as enclosed spaces, will be closed off to visitors. Visitor numbers will also be limited for safety reasons.

Tickets for all sites reopening tomorrow will be available on a pre-booked basis next month. For further information on HES sites reopening visit www.historicenvironment.scot.

Meanwhile film fans missing their dose of big-screen escapism are on the countdown to once again being able to enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster or independent gem with a side of popcorn in their nearest cinema.

The last time Scots took a seat, Christmas classics were screening and the new Wonder Woman movie was the latest release.

Now, more than three months on, there’s something for films fans to look forward to as some cinemas not only line up their hopeful reopening date, but reveal which films will be on the running order too.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and Disney’s latest film Cruella are will be the headliners at Peterhead’s Arc Cinema, which opened for the first time in October and has already confirmed it will return on May 17.

Manager Laura Daramola said: “We are very excited to be opening again.

“All my staff are very eager to get back and give customers a fantastic film experience and we are so excited there are new movies coming out now.

“Although our customers were absolutely loving the older movies we were playing it’s going to be fantastic to show new releases.

“I think most of all we will enjoy bringing some sort of normality and fun back to everyday life.”

Animated film Peter Rabbit 2 will show from May 21, followed by Cruella one premiering one week later.

The Conjuring 3 follows on May 28, before A Quiet Place II joins the bill on June 4.

In Elgin, the Moray Playhouse is working to confirm its reopening date, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the UK as part of the Scottish Government’s route map out of lockdown.

© ABERDEEN JOURNALS LTD

Aberdeen’s independent cinema Belmont Filmhouse launched its online movie streaming platform ‘Filmhouse at Home’ last week, offering specially-curated cinema to watch from home while it waits for more guidance before announcing a reopening date.

Similarly, the three major chains in the UK – Odeon, Vue and Cineworld – will likely announce firm plans for their reopening in the coming weeks, with the latter already announcing an indicative reopening of all its 127 outlets UK-wide on May 17.