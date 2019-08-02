Friday, August 2nd 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Historic locomotive steams into Aberdeen – and it’s coming back again later this month

by David Proctor
02/08/2019, 9:09 am

A historic locomotive rolled into Aberdeen yesterday amid great fanfare.

No 60163 Tornado, affectionately known as The Aberdonian, travelled north to Aberdeen from Edinburgh.

Volunteers from the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust (FRHT) greeted the train at their restored turntable and provided water for the vintage train from a restored Green Goddess fire engine.

The FRHT spent two years and secured £86,000 in funding for the revamp of the turntable equipment, which dates back to 1906.

Yesterday’s stop in the city is one of four taking place over the coming weeks with the next visit to the city rolling in next Thursday.

And The Aberdonian set to return on August 31 and September 7.

All of the tickets have sold out for this summer’s trips with 12 more of the charter events planned for 2020.

Andrew Meff from FHRT said: “It is a great boost for tourism in Aberdeen and it is great to open up to the public.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Breaking