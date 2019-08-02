Historic locomotive steams into Aberdeen – and it’s coming back again later this month

A historic locomotive rolled into Aberdeen yesterday amid great fanfare.

No 60163 Tornado, affectionately known as The Aberdonian, travelled north to Aberdeen from Edinburgh.

Volunteers from the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust (FRHT) greeted the train at their restored turntable and provided water for the vintage train from a restored Green Goddess fire engine.

The FRHT spent two years and secured £86,000 in funding for the revamp of the turntable equipment, which dates back to 1906.

Yesterday’s stop in the city is one of four taking place over the coming weeks with the next visit to the city rolling in next Thursday.

And The Aberdonian set to return on August 31 and September 7.

Our support crew have been working hard preparing Tornado for tomorrow’s train. We are now all ready for the first ‘Aberdonian’ of the summer season.

⚠️Please stay safe and follow the rules of the railway if you are coming out to see the train tomorrow. 🚂🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/7AOyCJiDSS — 60163 Tornado (@60163_Tornado) July 31, 2019

All of the tickets have sold out for this summer’s trips with 12 more of the charter events planned for 2020.

Andrew Meff from FHRT said: “It is a great boost for tourism in Aberdeen and it is great to open up to the public.”

