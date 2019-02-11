Historic lifeboat to be centrepiece of north-east museum’s new attraction

Work has started to create a new attraction in a former north-east prison yard.

A lifeboat shed is being constructed at the Peterhead Prison Museum and will house a vessel that saved hundreds of lives at sea.

The Julia Park Barry of Glasgow served in Peterhead for three decades and is now in its final resting place at the visitor attraction.

A building to house the new lifeboat museum is being constructed around the boat.

It is hoped the new attraction will be ready by the end of the year, but no launch date has been set.

Alex Geddes, prison operations manager, said: “The lifeboat museum will be in the former exercise yard at the prison.

“The groundwork went on at the end of last year and the boat is now in its final resting place.

“We have the frame going up around it and when it is enclosed, work will start to renovate the boat to bring it back to its former glory.

“It is part of the town’s heritage and it served from 1939 to 1969 and saved 496 lives during its operational time.”

The vessel was donated back to the community of Peterhead around two years ago.

Alex added: “There will be other items, including the history of the boat and the crew that will be in the shed.

“We are trying to make sure we preserve the history of the boat for the town.

“We have interest from all over the UK about the boat from family members of those who served on it who have since moved elsewhere, but still have a connection to the area.

“We feel that there is a great connection for the lifeboat with the prison as convicts helped provide the granite from the quarry that went towards building the breakwater we know today.”

A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes, including getting planning permission to build the new lifeboat shed to house the ship.

Alex said: “We are looking to open it at some point this year and in reality we are hoping to do it as soon as possible.

“It all depends on the experts who will be working on the restoration of the boat.

“Now that we have got to this point we are keen to see this drive forward but we also want to make sure it isn’t rushed.”