Historic items that tell tales of Aberdeen residents wanted for new exhibition

The museums service at an Aberdeen educational institution is looking for members of the public to get in touch to help put together a display.

The University of Aberdeen Museums service is developing a display about people and communities of Old Aberdeen and the university, and hopes to borrow objects from residents to put towards it.

The objects will be used to tell the story of the surrounding area.

Although items are not being accepted yet, staff are keen for suggestions to be put forward and details of why they should be included.

It could be a piece of art or crafts someone made while living or studying in Aberdeen, an heirloom or household item handed down by family from Old Aberdeen or the surrounding area or an item of clothing that represents memories of a particular time in your life, or a sign, poster or object from a locally held community event.

A statement from the University of Aberdeen Museums said: “We are developing a display about the people and communities of Old Aberdeen and the university and would like to borrow objects to include.

“Our aim is for these objects to tell your stories – the people who live here, whether you are a long-standing resident or a recently arrived student living in Old Aberdeen, Tillydrone, Seaton, or the surrounding areas.”

Anyone with suggestions is asked to contact the exhibition curator on emma.raymond@abdn.ac.uk