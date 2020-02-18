Historic images of murals on Aberdeen shop unveiled

Staff at an Aberdeen business have unearthed historic photographs of murals painted over the years on the shop wall.

The gable end of the Country Ways building on Holburn Street has been painted many times over the decades.

It is now a popular attraction due to the family-run business taking part in the Nuart art festival in 2018.

However, photographs from the early 20th Century show the building has always been a focal point of the city centre street.

An image captured by George Washington Wilson, a famous north-east photographer best known for portrait miniatures, shows adverts plastered all over the end of the building.

The photograph also features a tram turning on to Great Western Road.

There is a broad range of advertisements on display, ranging from one of His Majesty’s Theatre, H Samuel’s, Liptons Cola and Yorkshire Relish.

Adverts remained on the premises in the 1970s when it was an auction room.

However, a photograph in the Evening Express archives shows it was then a more simpler style of advert.

The site was taken over by Country Ways in 1978, which is still based there today.

Rosemary Michie, marketing manager at Country Ways, said the store had always wanted to do something with the wall, but was not sure what to put on it.

For more than 30 years, the instantly recognisable mural of a horse and rider on the gable end of the building at the junction of Holburn Street and Willowbank Road was featured, before it was removed in 2017.

Nuart artists then painted the colourful image which still remains.

The wall is adorned by a bright advertisement-style artwork by Glasgow-based duo The Globel Brothers, made up of Ciaran Globel and Conzo Throb.

It was installed as part of the 2018 festival and features a toy seagull in a box, with the slogan “He’s awa wi yer chips!”

It is hoped the wall will remain as an attraction in the coming years.

Rosemary said: “We were really keen to be part of the civic programme in Aberdeen. It’s been an amazing project.

“It’s one of the more talked-about pieces. It has a humour to it, which is different.

“There’s a whole new precedent for what we can do now.

“I want it to be a Nuart installation for as long as the programme runs.”

And she said the company is happy to be considered for further artworks.

Over the years, the firm has even come up with its own designs – the horse and rider, a family and a man walking a dog, as well as one of a couple hiking in the 1990s, heavily inspired by lifestyle brand Barbour.

Rosemary added: “The Barbour one was fitting with the time but it’s funny to look at now. I’m glad we ended up not using it.

“The other one was a design we came up with. We didn’t want it just to be a horse because people would think we’re just a horse store and we’re much more than that.

“It actually got a really positive reaction.

“We might still use it in the future, you never know.”