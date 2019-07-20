Historic Aberdeen house’s £3.8m revamp to finally start

Work will finally begin on Monday on the long-awaited redevelopment of Provost Skene’s House in Aberdeen.

The £3.8 million project will see the historic building turned into a new visitor attraction ahead of a planned opening in date autumn next year.

The renovation of the grade A-listed building is scheduled to take 52 weeks, followed by a 12-week fit-out, with the ground floor becoming home to a Hall of Heroes.

The site will be made secure prior to the building of a free-standing scaffold.

A loading bay will also be formed on Flourmill Lane.

The project was originally to have been completed by July 2017 but there were significant delays due to construction issues.

Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill said “like many Aberdonians”, he was “very pleased” to see the work finally getting under way.

He added: “Also like many Aberdonians I’m struggling to understand why the work didn’t start a long time ago.

“Provost Skene’s House has been sitting empty for far too long.

“It’s a jewel in the centre of our city and it’s a disgrace that the council has taken so long to get started never mind finished.”

However, Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “We are pleased that we’re starting Provost Skene’s House but we are doing it in the right way.

“We have had Historic Scotland involved, which took a bit of time and increased our investment in the project to protect our heritage as much as possible.”

The house will showcase more than 100 individuals who helped shape the modern world through their endeavours in arts, science, business, sport and entertainment.

The Hall of Heroes will celebrate notable people born in the city, with more than 2,000 residents taking part in a poll to decide who should be included.

The council’s in-house building team has been chosen to oversee the project, though specialist skilled sub-contractors with knowledge and experience in working on listed buildings will also carry out some work.

The existing lead and slate roofs are to be replaced using like-for-like materials but using modern methods of construction.

Internal alterations will include new toilet facilities, a shop and an extra door at first floor level for better access. New smoke and fire detection equipment will also be installed along with an upgraded heating system to keep the humidity at the correct level to preserve the building.

Council officers previously said they are wading into the “unknown” with the building, saying proposals may change if the landmark is more damaged than first thought.

Council co-leader Jenny Laing previously admitted the council may “meet some challenges” once it begins the redevelopment work, due to the age of the building.

It was initially estimated it would cost £1.5 million for the renovation works but the figure has since risen to £3.8m.

The building is regarded as the oldest surviving town house and one of the most significant in the city.

It is named after its most notable owner, Sir George Skene, who was a rich merchant trader and Provost of Aberdeen from 1676 to 1685.