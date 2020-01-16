Provost Skene House renovation on track despite delays

The contractor behind the multi-million-pound renovation of Aberdeen’s Provost Skene’s House is working to mitigate construction work delays, a new report has revealed.

Council bosses said there are a “number of factors” impacting the construction works to transform the A-listed 16th-Century building.

But they maintain the completion date for the project remains this autumn.

A progress report to members of Aberdeen City Council’s capital programme committee states these include additional rot works, after the discovery of an original infested floor and additional pointing works due to large pockets of mortar which have been discovered in the walls.

The “poor” condition of the east gable and additional stonework to the chimney are also causing delays, claims the report.

However, it adds: “While the above works are causing delay, the contractor is looking to mitigate this impact and the overall programme delivery date remains autumn 2020.”

The £3.6 million project, which began in August, aims to transform the historic building into a major new visitor attraction honouring the city’s most famous and influential residents.