Help protect archaeological site in Aberdeen

Locals will be given the opportunity to learn about and help protect an archaeological site in the city.

Countryside park rangers, with the help of the public, will clear back vegetation from Baron’s Cairn and other cairns on Tullos Hill.

The ancient monument, which overlooks Nigg Bay, is thought to form the remains of a Bronze Age cemetery and also incorporates interesting wartime remnants.

Rangers hope some volunteers will come forward to help clear the vegetation.

The event will suit adults and older children, and gloves, tools and hot drinks will be provided on the day.

Attendees are advised to wear sturdy footwear and clothing suitable for the weather.

The event will be held on Saturday February 8 from 10am-3pm at Tullos Hill.

To register visit online, here.