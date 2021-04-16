Historic club donated for anniversary at Aberdeen’s Balnagask golf course

A golf club dating back more than 100 years has been donated to mark a major anniversary at one of Aberdeen’s best-known courses.

Balnagask Golf Course first opened in 1905, but closed 10 years later as more and more of the north-east public joined up to fight.

However, it reopened to golfers in April 1921 – a century ago this month.

To mark the anniversary north-east businessman Garry Millard, a keen golfer who owns Sand Dollar Cafe, has donated a club designed by the course professional at the time, Tom Whyte.

The mashie iron, the equivalent to a modern-day five-iron, is in pristine condition – complete with a wooden “hickory” shaft.

Garry said: “My father-in-law found the club in an antique shop in Bury St Edmunds. He is a keen golfer and visits us in Aberdeen a couple of times a year and we play golf together.

“When he realised the club was from Aberdeen, he brought it home last year and gifted it to me and I’m delighted to donate it to Balnagask Golf Course to mark this occasion.”

Garry handed the club over to Balnagask’s operator Sport Aberdeen to mark the century of its reopening.

The charity’s managing director Alistair Robertson said: “It is fantastic that we have been able to mark the centenary with this extremely kind and historical gift from a fellow golfer.

“The fact we are celebrating this landmark anniversary at a time when golf has never been more popular in Scotland highlights our ongoing national affection for the sport and we are extremely proud of the range of golfing opportunities available in Aberdeen City.”

In the 100 years since it opened to the public once more, Balnagask has become known as one of Scotland’s top municipal courses.

Two clubs call the course home – Nigg Bay and Marine.

Nigg Bay captain Graham Freeland said: “Nigg Bay Golf Club has had a long-standing association with Balnagask Golf Course, around 67 years and it’s fantastic that the course is celebrating 100 years of catering for golfers from all over Aberdeen and the world.

“I have been the captain of Nigg Bay for the last 10 years and have nothing but praise for all associated with the course. Nigg Bay has been spoilt for choice with great golfers to have graced Balnagask.

“We have seen junior golfers develop into becoming great players and I’m sure the course played a major part in developing their skills.

“The course is a strong test for all who play on it at any time of year. All at Nigg Bay look forward to continuing to enjoy our great association with Balnagask Golf Course.”

Marine Golf Club secretary Coby Needle added: “We are proud to be associated with a course that is such a key part of golf in the north-east of Scotland and I am pleased to be celebrating this milestone.

“I started Marine Golf Club in 2007 as a small, non-course-owning club, and we have remained active at Balnagask ever since.

“It is a fantastic course in an excellent location, and a constant challenge – even after all these years there are still holes which consistently defeat me.”