Historic castle invites visitors to celebrate Heritage Awareness Day

A historic North-east castle is set to host a Heritage Awareness Day.

Braemar Castle, which is run by the community, is joining other organisations on Friday to take part in the Historic Environment Scotland event.

The castle is inviting visitors to test their knowledge in a quiz and tour the building.

Simon Blackett, chairman of Braemar Community Ltd, said: “The castle has been operated by the village for the past 10 years and the community is pretty aware of its history but we thought this would be a chance for everyone to have a bit of fun and check just how much they do know.

“We’re delighted we have a group from Braemar Primary School coming down on Friday morning, it’s always a pleasure to share the castle with our local youngsters.

“Entry to the castle is also free to members of Braemar Community Ltd and most of the village are already members so this is an added incentive for them to visit.

“We think visitors will also enjoy the quiz which invites them take a closer look as they tour the castle.”