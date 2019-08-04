Historic booklet celebrates opening of Aberdeen’s Capitol Cinema

A historic booklet which celebrates the opening of one of Aberdeen’s former movie theatres has been donated to archives.

The Capitol Cinema, which opened its doors to the public in February 1933, sat on Union Street, where the Capitol Building office block remains today, 86 years later.

Constructed to the plans of architects AGR Mackenzie and Clement George, the art-deco masterpiece was the most luxurious cinema in the city.

The leaflet, called “a souvenir of Aberdeen’s cinema in excelsis”, has been given to the Aberdeen City and Shire archives.

The booklet, which dates back to the opening day of the site, outlines contractors used and describes the building as a “truly Capitol job”.

A blurb from the booklet, written by chairman at the time A. D. Hay, said: “The worthy and ambitious policy of the Aberdeen Picture Palaces Ltd, to build in Aberdeen the finest Super Cinema Theatre in Scotland, becomes an accomplished achievement of the first magnitude with the opening today of the ‘Capitol’ Super Cinema Theatre in Union Street West.

“And in dedicating this beautiful and mighty theatre to their fellow citizens, the directors feel confident that it is worthy of the City of Aberdeen’s best traditions.

“Built by the best tradesmen in the north, together with predominant contractors further afield, it is at one and the same time a tribute to the growth of a local company, and a lasting testimony to the ability and workmanship of our local firms, and those others whose craftsmanship is so vital a part of this wonderful theatre.”

In the crafting of the slating, carried out by Charles Maitland and Son, the booklet states that 40,000 slates and 150 rolls of felt were among the materials used.

The booklet continues: “Can you imagine such an enormous quantity of material reclining peacefully, safely above your head; truly a ‘Capitol’ job.”

Lord Provost Barney Crockett said it was important to remember Aberdeen’s great history for it to be remembered for years to come.

He added: “The Capitol building opened at an exciting time in Aberdeen – just after The Great Depression and its opening signified a massive change in the city.

“I think a lot of people will remember not just seeing films there but also live music.

“There was some great concerts took place back in the day, such as The Rolling Stones.”