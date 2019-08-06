Historic Aberdeen signal box set to be be demolished

Permission has been given for a railway station signal box to be demolished – despite a campaign to save it.

The Dyce Signal Box, which has been on the site since 1880, has been at the centre of a campaign to save it after a building warrant was lodged with Aberdeen City Council to demolish it.

As part of the Network Rail Highland Enhancement Programme (HEP) project, the signal box, on the platform at the station, is no longer required.

A building warrant to demolish the equipment was put forward in June by IKM Consulting on behalf of Bam Nuttall, the contractors for the Aberdeen to Inverness infrastructure project.

Network Rail invited members of the public or other organisations to come forward if anyone was interested in taking it on, after a meeting with councillors Gill Al-Samarai and Neil MacGregor.

Several options were put forward, including bringing it into use by the community as a cafe or a museum. There was also a suggestion it could be dismantled and be put on display at the Grampian Transport Museum. However, the cost of maintaining the building would have been £15,000, and it would have needed repainting every five years – which comes with a £20,000 price tag.

The demolition work is expected to cost around £30,000. Despite the call, no groups came forward.

Councillor MacGregor said: “Although Historic Environment Scotland say this is an increasingly rare example of the traditional signal box, they do not consider it deserves listed status and because Network Rail are upgrading to colour light signals, it will become surplus to requirements.

“We would like to thank all who tried to help with this project.”

A Network Rail spokesman said: “The signal box at Dyce is now redundant and we have no other operational use for the building.

“As the box is very close to the railway track it would be difficult to put it to commercial or community use in its current location.

“We have sought to relocate the box by making it available to rail heritage groups across the country, but have received no expressions of interest. We can’t leave a redundant structure like this standing empty as any deterioration in its condition could impact our ability to safely operate the railway.”

Phase one of the Aberdeen to Inverness Rail Improvement Project is due to be completed by the end of this year. The last part of stage one is under way, and includes the installation of a new second track and signalling equipment between Dyce and Inverurie, which includes the removal of both stations’ signal boxes.