Historic Aberdeen church service streamed live

The first service of the newly-formed Presbytery Aberdeen and Shetland has been streamed online.

It took place yesterday at 11am, celebrating the new partnership of churches in Aberdeen and the islands.

The move was part of wider proposals to reduce the number of presbyteries across the country as well as the size of the church estate.

Around 300 people tuned into the livestream, which aired on the Presbytery of Aberdeen and Shetland’s Facebook page, as well as Ferryhill Parish Church’s YouTube channel.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a celebratory service marking the merger of the two presbyteries could not be held in person held in person, however one will take place at a later date.

Celebration Service for Pentecost Sunday Marking the start of the new Presbytery of Aberdeen and Shetland. Posted by Presbytery of Aberdeen on Sunday, 31 May 2020

Rev Hutton Steel, the new moderator of the presbytery of Aberdeen and Shetland, said the merging of the two presbyteries was a natural progression due to the strong ties that exist between the city and the islands.

He said: “I was down at Ferryhill Parish Church for it and it was good. There was about 300 folk who joined. There’s an awful lot of work that had been put into it.

“There was a lot of people from different communities who came together. We didn’t know how it was going to go as it was a one-off, but it was well-publicised and we’re pretty pleased with having 300 people turn out to watch it.

“Ferryhill Parish Church already do a live service on a Sunday, but it’s been a steep learning curve for a lot of us. We’ve had a very positive response to it.

“At the start of this year I didn’t think I would be meeting with church office bearers on a Zoom call!”

The live webcast of the service, which can still be accessed online, was held on Pentecost Sunday, a day which marks the descent of the Holy Spirit on the Apostles, which led to the creation of the Christian church after the ascension of Jesus Christ to heaven.

Rev Peter Johnston, minister of the Ferryhill Parish Church, welcomed all those to the virtual service.

He said: “A particular welcome is extended to all of you joining us from across Shetland and Aberdeen city as we mark the formation of our new presbytery.”

The service also featured a virtual choir and orchestra, with Hail Thee, Festival Day and O Breath of Life among the hymns sung.