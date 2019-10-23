Historian to give talk on Aberdeen church

Culture enthusiasts can learn all about the history of an Aberdeen church this weekend.

The Friends of the Kirk of St Nicholas have arranged for historian, folklorist and writer Dr Fiona-Jane Brown to give a talk at the kirk, entitled The Bones of St Nicholas – Origins of the Mither Kirk.

Dr Brown, the creator of Hidden Aberdeen Tours, will give the talk at 2pm on Saturday.

However, guests can arrive 45 minutes earlier to enjoy a sandwich lunch with tea and coffee.

Entry is via the kirk’s main door opposite Union Street and through the churchyard.

Tickets for the talk cost £5 and include lunch. They are available at the door.

For more information, call 01224 317094 or e-mail hazelvkthom@yahoo.co.uk.

All proceeds from the talk go to The Friends of the Kirk of St Nicholas, which is a registered charity.