Aberdeen snake David Hisslehoff finds a forever home

A snake from Aberdeen who has been homeless for eight months has found a new family.

The corn snake was found by police in Aberdeen in April – and animal lovers from the Scottish SPCA loved him so much they named him David Hisselhoff.

The charity made a heartfelt appeal to find new owners and now David’s wishes have come true, thanks to snake enthusiast Rachel McEwan.

The 20-year-old was so set on adopting David she made an eight-hour round trip by train to the Granite City just to meet him.

“When I finally got the green light to take him home, I figured it probably wasn’t a good idea to take him back on a train.

“The person in the seat next to me probably wouldn’t like it,” said Rachel, who is a coffee shop barista.

She added: “It’s a dream come true having David. I got a python called Voodoo earlier this year for my birthday and David was an early Christmas present.

“He’s brilliant.”

After finding his way into the police’s lost property office, David was handed to the Scottish SPCA animal rescue and rehoming centre in Drumoak in the spring.

The centre’s manager Graeme Innes said: “He had been found as a stray and had been in our care for more than 180 days before Rachel came forward.

“The amazing name was a creation of the staff at the centre where he was being cared for – they’re very creative when it comes to naming the animals.”

In an advert on their website, the charity described David as “a wonderful little yearling who was found as a stray and we were unable to trace his previous owner”.

It added: “Hoff is so far eating well and sheds brilliantly.

“As David Hisselhoff is so small, he will require suitable sized vivariums to grow with him as he gets bigger.”

Rachel said: “My grandmother, Gayle Jaffrey, rehomed a dog from the Scottish SPCA and is always looking at their website and sending me messages. She knew I was looking for a corn snake and sent me the link and I was really happy – I fell in love with his cute little face.”

After filling in lots of forms, Rachel journeyed to Drumoak from her home in Inverness, taking a train and then a bus.

“It was all to see David for 10 minutes, but it was worth it,” said Rachel.

She added: “Luckily, when it was time to take David home, my mum Jo volunteered to drive us – so the train wasn’t necessary.

“I bought a guinea-pig enclosure from Pets at Home for the journey and he was very comfortable.”

Since settling into his new home, David has found a new lease of life after Scottish SPCA staff said he was nervous.

Rachel, who lives with her partner Jan, said: “He’s really relaxed. We got him a special storage tub, which is temperature controlled.

“There is material for him to dig in and he has a water dish.

“He has plenty of branches and leaves to climb up. He’s in his element.”

However, David is dividing among visitors.

She added: “My friends love him, but my stepdad, Mike, refuses to set foot in the house as he’s petrified of snakes. He’s convinced that a snake would just eat him.

“Everyone else is fascinated by him. He’s teaching them a lot, because some people have the idea that all snakes are 8ft-long pythons, but corn snakes are smaller.

“I’m really pleased to have him. It’s really nice that the Scottish SPCA provides the opportunity for people to rehome animals and for animals to get a second chance.

“If it weren’t for them, more people would buy new pets or get them from elsewhere. They do such brilliant work.”

Mr Innes added: “I am delighted David Hisselhoff has found his new forever home.

“It’s great to know he is in a home where he can receive all the care and attention he deserves.”