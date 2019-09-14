Hindu temple plan to bring Aberdeen kirk back to life

Plans have been unveiled to convert a former church into Aberdeen’s first Hindu temple.

Aberdeen Hindu Temple Trust has applied for permission to turn the Old Stoneywood Church on Bankhead Road, Stoneywood, back into a place of worship.

The applicant claims the plans would bring the building “back to life” but also to its original use.

In a planning statement, the organisation said there are more than 3,500 Hindu religion followers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, but the closest temple is 70 miles away in Dundee.

The statement said: “There is no Hindu temple within Aberdeen City or Aberdeenshire, which covers a large geographic area, and therefore this community is highly disadvantaged from worshipping.

“The nearest Hindu temple, which is in Dundee, is 70 miles from Aberdeen and it is not really feasible for people of the Hindu religion to go there.”

The Aberdeen Hindu Temple Trust was formed in 2014 to raise money for either a purpose-built temple or to convert existing premises into a temple.

The group has a substantial fund to convert the building and hopes to raise the remainder through fundraising and trust fund support.

The church, originally built in the 1840s, was later converted into an office in the 1990s.

The site is currently vacant and has been on the market for more than four years.

Plans show the facility would be open seven days a week with a social area to help combat isolation among the elderly and those with young children.

The planning statement added that the temple would be an “iconic symbol” for Aberdeen and would allow individuals from different countries to gather and share a common theme.

A spokesperson for the Aberdeen Hindu Temple Trust said: “We have been searching for a suitable place for long time and we are pleased to have found the Old Stoneywood Church.

“We hope to convert it back to its original purpose of religious gathering and related community use.

“The temple will be run by volunteers and will be open to the public for a few hours every day.

“We hope that this initiative not only supports the local community but also enhances the growing cultural diversity in the north-east of Scotland.”