‘Highly visible’ police patrols keeping Aberdeen’s empty properties safe

Aberdeen’s chief inspector has promised that “a highly visible” troop of patrolling police officers are protecting vacant businesses from opportunistic thieves.

Aberdeen Inspired is currently working with Aberdeen City Council, Police Scotland and the local community to maintain the city centre and prepare for recovery.

The organisation – which represents more than 800 businesses – is liaising with officers daily on how to protect vacant properties.

In the last week alone, there have been break-ins at the Brig O’Don pub on King Street and Boots on Garthdee Road.

In addition, on Monday, the north-east village of Pitmedden was left reeling after a late-night smash and grab raid at their Co-op.

Aberdeen city centre chief inspector, Davie Howieson, said: “We have been able to maintain a highly visible presence in the city centre to ensure the area remains safe and that property is protected.

“As always, we continue to work with Aberdeen Inspired and our dedicated partnership within the city centre to support businesses and we are committed to safeguarding those that are currently operating by providing essential services.”

Aberdeen Inspired is also working alongside Aberdeen City Council’s operations team to keep mechanical cleaners on the road – so the high street can be ready to return to once the pandemic is over. A city centre recovery plan is currently being created to get the city “back open for business” after lockdown.

Dustin Macdonald, chairman of the City Centre Community Council, said: “Businesses are a part of any community and even more so within the city centre.

“We are thankful to every business that has taken the measures required to provide vital services or keep people safe and welcome the ability to work with others.”