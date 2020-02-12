High winds expected in north-east as Storm Dennis sweeps in

Strong winds could cause disruption in the north-east, the Met Office has said, as it declared a weather warning.

Forecasters are urging north-east residents to prepare for potentially strong winds as Storm Dennis sweeps in.

Gusts of up to 50mph and 70mph are expected in the region between Sunday and Monday morning.

The warning is yellow – meaning “be prepared” – will last from noon on Sunday until noon on Monday.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Potential for very strong winds to develop across the region in association with Storm Dennis.

“The location and strength of the strongest winds is uncertain at this stage, but there is a small chance that winds will gust up to 70 mph for a time.

“More typically winds will gusts to 50 mph at times. The strongest winds could also coincide with the Monday morning peak travel period.”