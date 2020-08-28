High-visibility police patrols after concerns of poor driving and parking near Aberdeen school

Officers have carried out high-visibility patrols after parents complained about bad driving and parking near an Aberdeen school.

Parents and nearby residents raised concerns over inconsiderate driving, parking and other road safety issues on roads around Broomhill Primary School.

Officers from the Westend and Hazelhead Community Policing Team were out this morning carrying out patrols.

They spoke with motorists, parents and children with no offences being detected during the time officers were present.

Constable Steven Goldie, from the Westend Community Policing Team, said: “The safety of all road users is a priority for us and we were pleased to be out this morning engaging with the children and adults.

“It was great to see everyone taking road safety seriously by driving, parking and walking safely to school.”

Meanwhile, officers also carried out patrols this morning at Airyhall Primary School.

Officers spoke with a number of road users, all of whom were using the roads and pavements around the school lawfully.

The interaction was positive with all road users and no offences were detected.

Constable Benjamin Troell-Smith, from the Hazelhead Community Policing Team, said: “Road safety is a priority for us and we were pleased to see everyone taking road safety seriously.

“The kids were really great, particularly crossing the road so safely. It is really important that every road user whether a motorist, pedestrian or cyclist continue to use our roads, footpaths and cycle lanes safely at all times.”