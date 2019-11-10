High tea gives toast to new north-east Rotary Club

More than 100 people turned out for an event to celebrate the newest group of Rotarians in the UK.

A high tea was organised to mark the charter celebration to support the Ythan Valley Rotary Club.

Each member of the club was welcomed by district governor Alistair McNair. In his speech he said: “This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a new and different style of club, giving something back to the local community.”

Entertainment was provided by Ythan Valley’s members Morag Simpson, Liam Dyker and Elspeth MacPherson.

Liam, a fourth-year student at Aberdeen University, is studying music and is the president of the university concert band.

Elspeth, a pupil at Westhill Academy, has a violin scholarship with the North East Scotland Music School.

Both herself and Liam perform with groups around the Aberdeen area.

Charter president Gary Macalister said: “As Ythan Valley will be a different type of Rotary organisation, its development will be very much driven by the membership who will work out in the coming months what the group will look and feel like.

“As a consequence, it will be really interesting to be part of Ythan Valley’s evolution.”

Raffle prizes were donated by businesses and the proceeds will support local projects.