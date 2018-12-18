Aberdeen roads to shut for high-speed web work

A series of Aberdeen roads are due to close for internet upgrade work.

City Fibre is preparing to deliver superfast broadband to the Granite City, making it one of the first in the country to have the connection.

Old Church Road will shut between January 7 at 8am and January 10 at 5pm, Fernie Brae between January 15 and 16 and Kirkhill Road from February 1 to February 2.

Old Church Road will be closed again between February 6 and 7.

The closures, which are accompanied by a ban on waiting which will be marked by cones, is to allow for duct work to be carried out by City Fibre.

The firm has paired with Vodafone to deliver the service.

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses