High praise for green racing north-east pupils

A team of daredevils have been hailed by a local politician for their eco-friendly winning performance.

Five Banchory Academy pupils raced their electric car at the international final at Silverstone on October 17.

The group finished top of all the Scottish school teams and came 27th out of 100 international groups.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett urged his colleagues to get behind the scratch-built team from Deeside and encourage further innovative use of green technologies.

He has put forward a motion to congratulate the team at the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Burnett said: “In just a few years, pupils have gone from building radio-controlled electric cars to full-size engines.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“While the 22mph average speeds may not quite rival F1 at the moment, the innovation that Banchory pupils have shown is surely just the start.

“I am looking forward to what local pupils will be able to do with electric engines in another two years.”

Teams from China, Portugal, Poland, Singapore and from across the UK competed over two races.

The Banchory vehicle was built two years ago and was given performance-enhancing upgrades earlier this year.