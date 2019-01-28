High-level talks over north-east’s railway service crisis

A ScotRail boss has met a north-east MSP to speak about ongoing issues at a railway station.

Mark McDonald, MSP for Aberdeen Donside, and Alex Hynes, alliance managing director of ScotRail, held discussions at Scottish Parliament after a string of complaints.

Commuters who use Dyce Railway Station have hit out at the rail firm about trains arriving late, as well as frequent cancellation of services.

Mr Hynes has now agreed to travel to Aberdeen for a follow-up meeting with the MSP.

Mr McDonald said: “The service being provided to my constituents in Dyce is well below the standard to which they are entitled.

“Dyce is an important station, serving as a commuter hub, and the poor service from ScotRail not only undermines passenger confidence but also impacts upon the economy and people’s jobs.

“I look forward to meeting Alex Hynes in Dyce in the near future, where I can discuss these matters further with him.”

Mr Hynes said: “It has been a challenging time for Scotland’s railway recently and we’re sorry to customers who have experienced disruption to their journey.

“Everyone at the ScotRail Alliance is working flat out to provide customers with the service they deserve.”

The discussions come after ScotRail was rated poorly by consumer watchdog Which? across a number of categories such as punctuality, reliability and value for money.

The company has come under fire recently after a number of services were disrupted, with cancellations, diversions and fewer carriages running due to a lack of train staff.

ScotRail, which is owned by Abellio, previously apologised for the issues and said it was working on making sure that services run smoothly.

A spokesman for the firm added: “Everyone at ScotRail is working flat out to deliver the improved service our customers expect and deserve.”