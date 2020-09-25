High hopes pumpkin trail can give autumnal boost to north-east town

A north-east woman has launched her very own bid to lift autumnal spirit by embracing the power of the humble pumpkin.

Teri Clubb, 34, from Balmedie hopes the pumpkin trail in the village and nearby Ellon proves a success during the dark nights ahead of Halloween.

It takes place between October 26 and October 31 with people being asked to come up with their own creations using the orange squash and put them on display outside their homes and businesses that week.

It costs £3 to enter will all of the cash going to the NHS Grampian’s Endowment Fund.

Teri, who has arranged the event with her twin sister Beverley Wiseman, 34, hopes it brings some cheers as the north-east continues to battle Covid-19 as we move into the winter.

She said she wanted to help the NHS after everything it has done during the coronavirus crisis.

Teri said: “This year has been extremely hard and very depressing at times. To some people, the community was the only thing that got us by and we want to say thank you and keep up the hard work.

“We wanted to bring some joy and excitement to the community to help with keeping the spirits up. We thought it would be nice to give back to the NHS by raising money for the NHS Endowment Fund, with some fun pumpkins.

“We are very lucky to have the NHS. The NHS has helped every single one of us at some stage of our life even if we don’t realise it.

“Our NHS has fought Covid-19 with all their might. At times the may have felt like giving up but they didn’t. They stood strong and we wanted to give back to them. We want them to know we are very proud of them.”

Once the pumpkins are on display in Balmedie and Ellon people will be given a chance to vote for their favourites.

The winner will be announced on November 1.

Teri hopes the scheme will be a suitable replacement for the traditional trick or treating which usually takes place at Halloween.

She said: “This year has been hard but it’s times like this that makes us realise that it’s the small things that make us smile. We have got to know our neighbours more, we’ve explored more and we have become a strong community.

“Doing the Pumpkin trail will allow us to get out and explore some more and let our imagination run wild and put a big smiles on our faces.

“Things are still up in the air if the children will be allowed to trick or treat and we think this will make them smile at the same time as giving back to the NHS.”

A map showing all of the decorated pumpkins is on the pumpkin trail’s Facebook page.

It will be updated when people sign up for the trail.

For more information about the pumpkin trail in Balmedie and Ellon and get involved visit https://bit.ly/2EsaFSv