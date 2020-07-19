Hidden secret on Aberdeen’s Union Street revealed

A hidden secret has been discovered on Aberdeen’s main shopping street.

Union Street’s facade offers massive historical buildings, shops and other interesting premises.

But behind one of the grand stone walls lies…. nothing.

An Aberdeen letting agent has let the public in on a little-known secret about 141 Union Street.

From the front it looks like a normal granite building but from behind there is nothing, as it is a false frontage created to keep continuity on Union Street.

Chris Minchin, owner of Winchesters Lettings, has lived in the north-east for 15 years and only discovered this a month ago.

He said: “I saw it first when I was in 139 Union Street with some of the workers who are developing the building and I was having a look around.

“Their building has a fire exit onto a ledge beside Nationwide and from there you can see around the back and there is nothing there.

“After seeing it for the first time, I felt like I had been lied to for ages.

“I understand why it’s there, it’s a continuity thing to keep Union Street looking grand.

“If you walked down there and saw all the three storey buildings and then a one storey one, it would look very strange.”

The empty space is not accessible to the public and you are unable to see it properly unless you have access to one of the neighbouring buildings.

However, that does not mean you cannot catch a glimpse of it if you look hard enough.

Chris added: “If you know what you are looking for you can see some light and also vents if you look hard enough either from the green or from Union Street.

“Next time you are walking down Union Street, take some time to stop and look through the two windows beside Primark.”