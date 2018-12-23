Hi-tech dummy helps Aberdeen lifesavers develop skills

A group of lifesavers based in Aberdeen have been honing their skills thanks to a hi-tech dummy.

Twelve members of Aberdeen Lifeboat Team were invited by the Scottish Ambulance Service to test their first aid and resuscitation techniques at a mobile skills unit in Bridge of Don.

They were given the chance to do CPR on a state-of-the-art animated casualty dummy, called SimMan, which is so realistic they can answer questions, cough and even vomit.

During the exercise, the volunteer lifeboat crew treated SimMan for problems including immersion into water, unconsciousness, hypothermia, heat stroke, full drowning and cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, SimMan fed back data to a tutor in a neighbouring room on the effectiveness of the treatment being given.

SimMan can sense how deep the volunteers placed their hands on it and how often they administer CPR compressions.

The tutor then provided feedback to the volunteers, giving them pointers on how they can sharpen up.

Cal Reed, one of those who took part, said the valuable skills he and his fellow lifeboat volunteers picked up will help them prepare for the real thing.

Mr Reed, who is Aberdeen lifeboat’s mechanic and 2nd coxswain, added: “The ambulance service’s SimMan and mobile skills unit allowed us to train and practice emergencies from heat stroke to drowning, and everything in between.

“We benefited from training in an eerily realistic environment where the mannequin displays symptoms and responds like an actual human casualty. It was an invaluable opportunity for us.”

Before taking to the water on real-life incidents, lifeboat crews are trained to the RNLI’s own “casualty care” standard – a level which lies between that of a ambulance technician and a community first responder.

The Aberdeen Lifeboat Team meets each Monday to hone their skills and regularly benefits from the assistance of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The latest session took place at the Bridge of Don unit, which is the base of the service’s north special operations response team, which has a mobile treatment area and a simulation control and communications room.

Paramedic Jim Aitken, who has regularly partnered with the RNLI on joint rescue operations, said: “Our state-of-the-art SimMan mannequin simulates breathing, heartbeat and pulse.

“The tutor can make him speak, cough, even vomit. He can simulate incredibly realistic emergencies such as heart attack, a collapsed lung – the mannequin can even reply to questions from his rescuers.”

An Aberdeen Lifeboat Team spokesman said: “We would like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to the north special operations response guys for hosting us and special thanks to Jim who arranged and ran the training. These opportunities are invaluable to the crew.”